Donald L. Ake, 87, of St. Marys, died at 9:23 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Vancrest of St. Marys.
He was born Feb. 13, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to Lee and Florence (Dierkes) Ake.
On Sept. 15, 1951, he married Gracia Crothers, who died in 1979. He later married Janet Billger, who died Aug. 23, 2016.
Survivors include: daughter Shelly (Jim) Simons of St. Marys, son Jeff (Cathy) Ake of Bellbrook, stepdaughter Janetta (Dave) Adkins of Akron; stepson Nick Baker of Akron; 10 grandchildren: Ryan Ake, Nora (Brent) Howry, Ashley (Brad) Simons, Natalie (Chase) Ibarra, Chris Baker, Nick (Lisa) Baker, Janet Baker, Tabitha (Hershel) Webster, Stephanie (Joseph) Machuga, Mikaela Summers; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: parents Lee and Florence Ake; first wife Gracia Ake; second wife Janet Ake and stepdaughters Babette Baumgardner and Teresa Baker.
He was a graduate of MacKenzie High School in Detroit.
For many years, he worked as an office administrator for the New York Central Railroad. In addition, he worked in various sales positions throughout his career.
An avid baseball fan, he especially enjoyed supporting the Cincinnati Reds.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St. in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Don's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
