Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Luthern Church
St. Marys, OH
Donald Cook Obituary
Donald L. Cook, 82, of St. Marys, died at 1:23 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 26, 1936, in New Bremen, the son of Grant and Lela (Vogel) Cook.
He married Doris Krogman on June 1, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys, and she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his two sons: Brian (Marge) Cook of St. Marys and Dana (Kim) Cook of St. Marys; three grandchildren: Taylor Cook, Grant Cook and Ross Cook; a sister-in-law, Ramona Cook of St. Marys and a nephew, Steven Cook of Coldwater.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Gladys Wright Cook and by his brother, Art Cook, who died May 18, 2019.
Don was a 1954 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong farmer and had worked for many years at the Weston Paper Mill in St. Marys. He retired from Chrysler Manufacturing in Van Wert.
Don was a member of VFW Post 9289, the DAV, Farm Bureau and Buckeye Antique Tractor Club. He enjoyed going to auctions and working on his antique tractors. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys.
Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Bill Maki, officiant. Burial will follow at Buck Cemetery, Mercer County.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, where memorial gifts may be given to either Zion Lutheran Church Roof Fund or Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to Don's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on May 28, 2019
