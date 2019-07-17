Home

Rev. Donald Erskine

Rev. Donald Erskine Obituary
Rev. Donald W. Erskine, 71, of St. Marys, died at 12:25 a.m. Sunday, July 13, 2019, at OSU Medical Center, Columbus.
He was born June 21, 1948, in Columbus, the son of William and Kathryn (Porter) Erskine.
He married Karolyn Sue Long on June 1, 2006; she preceded him in death on Feb. 13, 2014.
He is survived by his sons: Donald Erskine, Ryan Erskine, Shawn Erskine and Tyler Erskine; brother, David Erskine; nephew, Travis Erskine; by a step-daughter Janet Hamilton and step-son Jody Gibson. He is also survived by his close friends Theresa Howell and Bone Cotterman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Don was a graduate of Wilmington High School. He had worked many years as an apartment manager and home repairman. He was a pastor and evangelist, and traveled to many churches to preach the Gospel of Christ. In his spare time, Don loved fishing and shooting sports. He was a member of Northtowne Church of God in Sidney.
Funeral rites for Pastor Erskine will be held 2 p.m. Monday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, Rev. Tim Bartee, officiant.
Friends may call from noon to the time of services on Monday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to Pastor Erskine's family. 
Condolences may be sent to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on July 18, 2019
