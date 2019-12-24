|
|
Donald K. Hauensten, age 89, of St. Marys and formerly of Wapakoneta, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Otterbein - St. Marys.
He was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Sand Creek, Michigan, the son of Vernon E. and Leta L. (Daniels) Hauenstein, who preceded him in death.
On April 28 1956, he married Rose M. Marvin, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 24, 2015.
Don wired at the A & P Food Stores in Michigan and Ohio, and retired from Pantry Pride, St. Marys, after a total of 53 years in the grocery business.
He was a graduate of Sand Creek High School, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, retiring in 1969 as a major after 21 years of service.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, the Kiwanis Club and American Legion Post #9289, both of St. Marys.
Don was also a member of the Reserve Officerss Association and served as the Ohio president.
He worked 25 years with the Auglaize County Council on Aging, where he delivered Meals on Wheels and was a bus driver.
Don was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Keth Hauenstein, and brother Robert Hauenstein.
He is survived by a brother, James (Janice) Hauenstein, Sand Creek Michigan; two children, Alan (Denise) Hauenstein, Dothan, Alabama, and Beth Hauenstein, Celina; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (James) Carter, Dothan, Alabama, Stephanie Hauenstein, Montgomery, Alabama, Preston Hauenstein, Dothan, Alabama, Leta (Ryan) Smith, Fort Myers, Florida, Cody (Nikki) Vogel, New Knoxville, Macy (Damian) Holloman, Centerville, and Amber Hauenstein Law, Celina; and five great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Reverend Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta Post #8445.
The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thurday at Meyer Room of Otterbein - St. Marys (please use the South entrance).
There will be visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Eley Funeral Home, state Route 501, Wapakoneta.
Memorial contributions may be directed to State of the Heart Hospice or Otterbein Benevolent Fund.
Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 25, 2019