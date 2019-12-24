Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hauensten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Hauensten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Hauensten Obituary
Donald K. Hauensten, age 89, of St. Marys and formerly of Wapakoneta, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Otterbein - St. Marys.
He was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Sand Creek, Michigan, the son of Vernon E. and Leta L. (Daniels) Hauenstein, who preceded him in death.
On April 28 1956, he married Rose M. Marvin, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 24, 2015.
Don wired at the A & P Food Stores in Michigan and Ohio, and retired from Pantry Pride, St. Marys, after a total of 53 years in the grocery business.
He was a graduate of Sand Creek High School, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, retiring in 1969 as a major after 21 years of service.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, the Kiwanis Club and American Legion Post #9289, both of St. Marys.
Don was also a member of the Reserve Officerss Association and served as the Ohio president.
He worked 25 years with the Auglaize County Council on Aging, where he delivered Meals on Wheels and was a bus driver.
Don was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Keth Hauenstein, and brother Robert Hauenstein.
He is survived by a brother, James (Janice) Hauenstein, Sand Creek Michigan; two children, Alan (Denise) Hauenstein, Dothan, Alabama, and Beth Hauenstein, Celina; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (James) Carter, Dothan, Alabama, Stephanie Hauenstein, Montgomery, Alabama, Preston Hauenstein, Dothan, Alabama, Leta (Ryan) Smith, Fort Myers, Florida, Cody (Nikki) Vogel, New Knoxville, Macy (Damian) Holloman, Centerville, and Amber Hauenstein Law, Celina; and five great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Reverend Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta Post #8445.
The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thurday at Meyer Room of Otterbein - St. Marys (please use the South entrance).
There will be visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Eley Funeral Home, state Route 501, Wapakoneta.
Memorial contributions may be directed to State of the Heart Hospice or Otterbein Benevolent Fund.
Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -