Donald "Herbie" L. Heidt, 82, of rural St. Marys Township, died at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his residence.

He was born June 11, 1937 on a farm west of New Knoxville to Henry and Lydia (Schrolucke) Heidt.

On Oct. 11, 1958 in Wapakoneta, he married Carol J. Rohrbaugh, who survives.

Heidt is also survived by: daughter Karen (Kirk) Smith of Toledo; son Douglas (Kim Koenig) Heidt of New Knoxville; four grandchildren: Brandon (Colleen) Smith of Toledo, Tiana (Robert Fisher) Heidt of New Knoxville, Mitchel Heidt of New Knoxville and Brett Smith of Toledo; sister-in-law Virginia Heidt of Lima and brother-in-law Donald (Mary) Rohrbaugh of Wapakoneta.

Preceded in death by: parents Henry and Lydia Heidt; brother Kermit Heidt, DVM; sister Grace (Earl) Klopfenstein; brother Melvin (Dorothy) Heidt and infant sister Marian Heidt

He was a 1955 graduate of New Knoxville High School.

A lifelong farmer, he also retired from Moulton Gas Co., where he worked as an installer.

He was a member of First Church of New Knoxville, where he had served as an elder, deacon and trustee. He also served on the Producers' Livestock Board for many years and was a co-founder of the Western Ohio Feeder Pig Sales.

As a proud grandfather, he enjoyed being involved in the lives of his grandchildren as he attended sporting events and the Auglaize Co. Fair when they showed their livestock projects.

Most afternoons, he could be found filling a seat at the daily roundtable discussion held at the Main Street Station in New Knoxville.

Funeral Rites are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Church of New Knoxville, with the Rev. Joel Bucklin, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Pilger Ruhe Cemetery in New Knoxville.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either First Church heating fund or Grand Lake Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home in New Knoxville.