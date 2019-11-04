|
Donald E. Heppeard, 86, of rural Celina, died at 9:10 p.m. Friday Nov. 1, 2019 at his residence.
He was born July 21, 1933 in Van Wert County to Lowell and Beulah (Boroff) Heppeard.
On March 10, 1984, he married Marjorie J. (Wurster) Revolt, who survives.
He is also survived by: sons Greg (Ann) Heppeard of Sapulpa, Oklahoma and Tod (Sharon) Heppeard of Tulsa, Oklahoma; step-sons Scott Revolt and Shawn Revolt of St. Marys; daughter-in-law Nikki Revolt of St. Marys; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Larry (Nancy) Heppeard of Celina and sister Joyce Schmidt of Celina.
Preceded in death by: parents Lowell and Beulah Heppeard; daughter Kim Renee Alexander; step-sons Eric Revolt and Tony Revolt and brother-in-law Doug Schmidt.
He was in the last class to have graduated from the former Neptune School (1952).
He was a retired production employee from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys.
Mr. Heppeard was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in St. Marys.
His favorite pastimes included fishing, gardening and making decorative wood projects.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys. The Rev. Tim Smith will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at the Mendon Cemetery in Mendon.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 5, 2019