Donald Marchal
Donald L. Marchal, 74, of Newport, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on Aug. 29, following complications from a July 25 motorcycle accident.
He was born on April 5, 1946 in Sidney to the late Norbert and Evelyn (Perin) Marchal. On Aug. 26, 1967, he married Edith Looker at St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia. Edith survives in Newport.
Surviving are his daughter, Melissa (William) Hurlds of Union City; three sons: Gregory Marchal of Ansonia, James Marchal of Sidney and Robert (Carmen) Marchal of Fort Recovery. He is also survived by three brothers: Robert Marchal, of Luzerne, Michigan, Delbert Marchal of New Knoxville and Larry Joe Marchal of Piqua; one sister: Carolyn (Tom) Klopfenstein of Russia; three sisters-in-law: Vivian (Tim) Belt, Carol Ann (Tom) Stiver and Betty Blue, all of Sidney, and a brother-in-law, John (Kathy) Looker of Mason.
Don is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Shawn, Ashley, Ciera, Shawn, Devin, Peytin, Sadrin, Brandon, Bryce, Christian, Caden and Matthew and eight great grandchildren: Joseph, Alexis, Wyatt, Ryder, James, Emberlee, Nadya and Evangeline.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law Carl and Waneta Looker; a brother, Edward Marchal and a sister-in-law, Ann Wendel.
Donald was a business owner and painted houses prior to his retirement. He belonged to the YMCA in Versailles and the Mercer County Indian Relic Collectors Society for the past 30 years.
Donald enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, fishing, mushroom hunting, arrowhead hunting and exercising at the YMCA. One of his favorite pastimes was afternoon drives with his wife, Edith, to explore and enjoy the countryside. He also loved to dress up as Santa Claus for different communities at Christmas.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Donald will be cremated per his wishes and buried at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney. Contributions can be made to his wife, Edith Marchal, to help cover medical costs. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, the Donald Marchal Family will be following the guidelines set by the Gov. Mike DeWine's office. Condolences for the family may be expressed through ZecharBailey.com.

Published in The Evening Leader from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
