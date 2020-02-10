Home

Cisco Funeral Home
1175 Greenville Rd
Saint Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-8400
Donald Nedderman Obituary
Donald E. Nedderman, 93, of St. Marys passed away at Vancrest of St. Marys at 4:55 a.m on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. He was born Nov. 6, 1926 in Celina, to the late Alfred and Hazel (Hertenstine) Nedderman.
He married Josephine (Music) Nedderman on Feb. 17, 1956 and she preceded him in death on March 10, 2006. 
Surviving are two sons, Dusty (Vickie) Nedderman, St. Marys and Todd (Melinda) Nedderman, St. Marys; two daughters, Christina (Steve) Shinaberry, St. Marys and Lori (Scott) Adams, Alabama; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. 
Don served his country in the United States Army during the WWII era. He retired from New Idea in Coldwater as a steam engineer. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys and a life member of the American Legion Post 323 in St. Marys.
Visitation will take place at Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. 
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys with Rev. Matt Overman, officiating, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. 
Burial with military honors will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E. Spring St., St. Marys.
Please leave a condolence to the family at CiscoFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 11, 2020
