POWERED BY

Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Wapakoneta, OH
Donald R. Zink


1936 - 2019
Donald R. Zink Obituary
Donald R. Zink, 82, of Wapakoneta, died at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Otterbein-Cridersville. He was born Sept. 29, 1936, in Wapakoneta, the son of Raymond and Armella (Ellerbrock) Zink, who preceded him in death. On Jan. 20, 1962, he married Dixie K. Shuster, and she preceded him in death on March 23, 2015.
Survivors include: two children Duane (Elise) Zink and Donna (Mike) McClure, both of Wapakoneta; grandchildren Ray (Amy) Zink, Patricia (Rich) Boucher, Ryan Miller, Danica Zink, Shawn Zink, Justin Zink, Gabriel McClure and Tara McClure; great-grandchildren Josephine, Henry, Daphne, Grayson, Livia and Addison; siblings Bob Zink, Mike Zink and Karen Gillette, all of Wapakoneta; Sharon (Brad) Smith of Botkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Bassett.
Don retired as a mechanic with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., St. Marys. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. Don was a graduate of the St. Gregory Seminary High School, Cincinnati, and an honorary member of the 1954 class of St. Joseph High School, Wapakoneta. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. Don was a member of the Buckeye Farm Antiques, the American Legion Post #330, and other various tractor clubs. He enjoyed working on anything that had a motor, especially antique John Deere tractors.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to cover medical expenses for Don or to the . Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
