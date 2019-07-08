Home

Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH 45887
(419) 647-4205
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH
Donald Rothe Obituary
Donald T. "Windy" Rothe, 93, of St. Marys, died at 4:20 p.m. Thursday at the Grande Lake Healthcare Center, St. Marys. He was born Sept. 15, 1925, in Salem Township, Auglaize County, the son of Herman W. and Geraldine M. "Weaver" Rothe, who preceded him in death.
On Feb. 15, 1945, he married Ruth M. Moorman and she died March 14, 2006.
He is survived by three children: Barbara (Wade) Ewing, Dale (Shirley) Rothe, both of Wapakoneta and Christine (David) Ault of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren as well as a sister, Rosemary Kill of Spencerville.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Rothe.
Donald was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Kossuth-Zion United Methodist Church, the Auglaize County Farm Bureau and the former Salem Grange.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Rev. Allan Brown officiating, at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville. Burial is to follow in the Kossuth Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Published in The Evening Leader on July 8, 2019
