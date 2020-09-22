Donna Hixenbaugh

Donna Lou Hixenbaugh, 92, of Greensboro, Georgia and formerly of Lima, passed away peacefully at The Harbor at Harmony Crossing, Eatonton, Georgia on Sept. 20.
She was a 1945 graduate of Lima Shawnee High School and received her B.A. from Nyack College with a music performance major. She later went on to get her M.A. in education from Catherine Spalding College in Louisville, Kentucky. She taught kindergarten for over 30 years, both in the inner city of Louisville and then her final days in the Minster school system in Ohio. After retiring from teaching she continued to teach and inspire young musicians by instructing them in piano lessons. She loved her students with a huge heart and was so happy to have them in her home which was fully decorated for each major and most minor seasons of the year. Always with candy on the island, candles burning throughout the house and most typically a huge bowl of popcorn - her favorite food - for all to enjoy.
She was the music partner to her husbands' church ministries and was at the piano or leading the choir in each of the four churches that he pastored. She was the kindest person that God created and everyone that met her was touched by her grace and love. She truly was the most generous person as well. If you complimented anything she had you could expect her to give it to you no matter the financial value. No one could outgive Donna Lou Hixenbaugh. Her love of animals was boundless and her appreciation for nature and flowers was a constant in her life. No white "poofy" cloud would miss her admiration.
She is survived by her son Dr. Todd (Chris) Hixenbaugh of Lima; daughter Cinda (Randy) Hixenbaugh Walker of Greensboro, Georgia; six grandchildren: Tara (Doug) Baker of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; Tyler (fiance, Ann) Hixenbaugh of Houston, Texas; Danielle (Thomas) Hickey of Columbus; Austin (Chelsea) Hixenbaugh of Evansville, Indiana; Aleah Hixenbaugh of Cleveland; Peyton Walker of Greensboro; a step-grandson Brandon Walker of Birmingham, Alabama; four great-grandchildren, Bella Hixenbaugh of Houston, Texas; Kenadie Stinnett, Ella Stinnett and Dawson Baker, all of Harroldsburg, Kentucky and two step great-grandaughters, Annabeth and Ella Walker of Birmingham.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Lilly Miller; her brother Keith Leroy Miller and her husband, Rev. Clem Hixenbaugh.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel, 1170 Shawnee Road, Lima, OH 45805.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel.
Entombment will immediately follow the services in the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum.
Her presence on earth will be missed but the heavens have gained another star to watch over us all.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Rescue Mission, 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, Ohio 45801 or at LimaMission.org.
