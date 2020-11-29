Donovan A. Winget, 87, of Wapakoneta, died at 3:10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at his residence, with his family at his side. He was born Feb. 28, 1933, in Cridersville, the son of Amos Alton and Kathryn (Mohler) Winget who preceded him in death. On June 7, 1952, he married Nora L. Widner, and she died Nov. 5, 2014.
Survivors include six children: Deb (Dan) Wilges of Wapakoneta, Lora Garrett of Wapakoneta, Kenneth (Lisa) Winget of Wapakoneta, JeanAnn (David) Mertz of Wapakoneta, Jennifer (Steven) Mefferd of Wapakoneta and Kirk A. (Karen) Winget of Imlay City, Michigan; nine grandchildren: Angel Stahler, Shaun Garrett, Randall Webb, Joe Mefferd, Emelia Baker, Andrew Winget, Taylor Winget, Curtis Winget and McKenzie Winget; six great-grandchildren: Derek Stahler, Adyson Stahler, Avery Garrett, Liam Garrett, Brynn Baker and Spencer Webb; three siblings: Larry (Alicia) Winget, Kathleen Spear and Shirley Dillon and sister-in-law Mary Kuck.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, William Garrett; a sister, Jean Schroer, and two brothers, John and David Winget.
Don retired after 44 years of service with the CSX Railroad. He later worked 23 years at the Oaks Golf Club. Don was a member of First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. He was a 1951 graduate of Blume High School and a former member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie No. 691, Wapakoneta. Don enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, Rev. Brian Vernon officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Matthews Cemetery, near Cridersville. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Association or the American Heart Association
. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
In keeping with current state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.