Doris Cotterman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Jean Cotterman, 91, of Wapakoneta, died at 9:40 a.m., Monday, June 1, at her home with her son and daughter by her side. She was born Feb. 8, 1929, in Gutman, the daughter of Benjamin R. and Ruth (Walti) Knoch, who preceded her in death. On April 24, 1948, she married William E. Cotterman Sr. who also preceded her in death.
Survivors include: daughter, Carol Jean Cotterman of Wapakoneta; son William E. "Bill" (Betty) Cotterman, Jr., of Wapakoneta; daughter-in-law, Kay Knoch Franz of Wapakoneta; eight grandchildren: Miles (Chelee Pischalko) Cotterman, Nichole (Brandon) Havens, Heather (Michael) McDonald, Myria (Brian) Rostorfer, Ben Knoch, Chris (Albert) Presnell, Jenny (Tim) Boroff and Teri (Ernie) Vehorn; 20 great-grandchildren: Justin, Samantha, Cody, Shelby, Kayla, Katie, Maya, Kimber, Katelyn, Ky, Charlie, Allison, Amanda, Brittany, Briana, Brielle, Courtney, Joey, Samantha and Alexis; 10 great-great grandchildren; brother Lewis and (Sharon) Knoch; sister Virginia La Marr; brother-in-law Jerry McEldowney and sister-in-law, Barbara Cotterman.
She was preceded in death by a son, John W. Knoch, a sister, Dorothy Chiles and a brother, Max Knoch. Doris retired in 1991 from Superior Tube, Wapakoneta. Her hobbies included crafting, baking, going to garage sales, antique shopping, fishing with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.
In consideration to current health guidelines, a funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Stephen Ambrose officiating. Burial is to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton. The family will receive family and friends 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Association. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematroy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Service
10:30 AM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Hugs to all The Rush Family
Jami Rush
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved