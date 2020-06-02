Doris Jean Cotterman, 91, of Wapakoneta, died at 9:40 a.m., Monday, June 1, at her home with her son and daughter by her side. She was born Feb. 8, 1929, in Gutman, the daughter of Benjamin R. and Ruth (Walti) Knoch, who preceded her in death. On April 24, 1948, she married William E. Cotterman Sr. who also preceded her in death.
Survivors include: daughter, Carol Jean Cotterman of Wapakoneta; son William E. "Bill" (Betty) Cotterman, Jr., of Wapakoneta; daughter-in-law, Kay Knoch Franz of Wapakoneta; eight grandchildren: Miles (Chelee Pischalko) Cotterman, Nichole (Brandon) Havens, Heather (Michael) McDonald, Myria (Brian) Rostorfer, Ben Knoch, Chris (Albert) Presnell, Jenny (Tim) Boroff and Teri (Ernie) Vehorn; 20 great-grandchildren: Justin, Samantha, Cody, Shelby, Kayla, Katie, Maya, Kimber, Katelyn, Ky, Charlie, Allison, Amanda, Brittany, Briana, Brielle, Courtney, Joey, Samantha and Alexis; 10 great-great grandchildren; brother Lewis and (Sharon) Knoch; sister Virginia La Marr; brother-in-law Jerry McEldowney and sister-in-law, Barbara Cotterman.
She was preceded in death by a son, John W. Knoch, a sister, Dorothy Chiles and a brother, Max Knoch. Doris retired in 1991 from Superior Tube, Wapakoneta. Her hobbies included crafting, baking, going to garage sales, antique shopping, fishing with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.
In consideration to current health guidelines, a funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Stephen Ambrose officiating. Burial is to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton. The family will receive family and friends 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Association. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematroy.com.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.