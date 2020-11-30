Doris Leona (Mann) Crawford, 105, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, while a resident of Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.

She was born on May 18, 1915 in St. Marys, the daughter of Wilson C. and Bertha Mae (Sampson) Mann.

She married Charles C. Crawford on Nov. 16, 1949, in Piqua; he preceded her in death in 1998.

She is survived by sister Marvel Lee (Mann) Persinger Martin of St. Marys and brother Wilson (Bill) C. Mann, Jr. of St. Petersburg, Florida. Although she never had any children of her own, she loved her niece and nephews as her own. It was always fun to go to Aunt Dory's house.

Nephews include Paul (Shelly) Roby of Nebraska, Rex (Beverly) Roby of West Virginia, Lynn (Dee) Persinger of St. Marys, Bruce Persinger of St. Marys and Brad (Judy) Mann of St. Petersburg, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters Lois (Mann) Roby Doenges and Carol (Mann) Blakeley and by a niece, Andrea Kay (Blakeley) Knapp.

Doris was a 1933 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She worked in the office at the Piqua Call Newspaper in Piqua, where she met her husband. Later, she was a homemaker and enjoyed volunteering at the Methodist Church in Tipp City. After moving back to St. Marys, she was a member of the Wayne Street United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and taking care of her cat.

Private family burial rites will be held at a later date at the Crawford family plot at Forest Hills Cemetery in Piqua.

Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Doris' funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store