Doris M. Shroyer, 79, of St. Marys, fell asleep on Oct. 26, 2019, at her residence, and is awaiting the return of her lord and savior Jesus Christ.
She was born Jan. 22, 1940, in New Knoxville the daughter of Rufus and Marie (Fledderjohann) Settlage.
She married Jerry Shroyer on June 25, 1961, and he survives at the residence.
She is also survived by her three children: Tami (Dave) Richard of St. Marys, Dawn (Stan) Tinsley of New Knoxville and Todd (Mandi) Shroyer of New Knoxville.
She is survived by her five grandchildren: Andy Richard, Ryan Tinsley, Jenna Cipolla, Clara Shroyer, Josh Shroyer; two great-grandchildren: James Tinsley and Matthew Tinsley and her sister, Donna Shroyer of New Bremen.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Doris was a 1958 graduate of New Knoxville High School. She was a floral designer and worked at Lawler's Flowers in St. Marys for 35 years and at the Flower & Plant Barn in St. Marys for 20 years.
Doris fellowshipped with The Way International for approximately 58 years. She and her husband served as home Bible fellowship coordinators for 40 years. She also taught children's fellowship in their home, as well as at The Way International, for many years.
She enjoyed flower gardening, day-trips and outings with her husband and family, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris will be remembered for her kind and giving heart, her great sense of humor and her deep love for God, his word and her family.
A Service of Recognition for Doris will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, with Rev. Vern Edwards officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be given to The Way International.
Condolences may be sent to Doris' family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 31, 2019