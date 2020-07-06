Dorothy "Dottie" Jane Albright, 71, of St. Marys, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 5. She was born on Dec. 22, 1948 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to the late Buddy and Dorothy Louise (Chenault) Wright. On Feb. 24, 1967 she married Craig Allen Albright and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2018.
She is survived by a daughter, Lori (Dale) Brown of St. Marys; a son, Jeff A. Albright of St. Marys and seven grandchildren: Katlyn, Kyle, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Olivia, Madison and Abigail.
Dottie was a 1966 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. Dottie enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, collecting antiques and spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren to whom she adored.
No services are scheduled.
