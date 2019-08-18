|
|
Dorothy E. McKibans, 94, of New Bremen, died on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 10:30 p.m. at the Elmwood Assisted Living in New Bremen where she had resided for the past year. She was born on Sept. 9, 1924 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William W. and Rosa S. (Arnold) Milroy. On May 14, 1949 she married Howard P. McKibans, who died on June 18, 2012.
Surviving are her children Deborah (Gary) Schrolucke of New Knoxville, Timothy (Lois) McKibans of Johns Creek, Georgia and Thomas (Debbie Dargan) McKibans of Wellington, Florida; grandchildren Ben Schrolucke, Luke Schrolucke, Kim (Todd) Carey, Michelle (Nick) Urrea, Sean Dargan and Ryan Dargan; her great-grandchildren, Lilly and Tyler Urrea and Connor, Davis and Evan Carey and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her siblings Gordon Milroy; Vera Peat; Katherine Anderson Lesher; an infant sister and a granddaughter Christina Dargan.
Dorothy was a graduate of Akron East High School and she also graduated from the Hammel-Actual Business School in Akron. She was an active member of the Faith Alliance Church in New Bremen for many years.
As a homemaker, she devoted herself to raising and caring for her family, she was an excellent seamstress and she also loved to entertain. She was involved with the New Bremen Garden Club, was active in the PTA, volunteered for many years at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, and was known to be quite the Bridge player.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Faith Alliance Church in New Bremen, with the Rev. Trent Fledderjohann officiating. Interment will follow in the Pilger Ruhe Cemetery of New Knoxville. Calling hours will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.
The family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Dorothy be made to Faith Alliance Church. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 19, 2019