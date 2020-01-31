|
|
Dorothy Marsee, 91, of St. Marys, died at 4:23 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
She was born May 5, 1928, in York Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Pearl and Laura (Johnson) Brown.
She married Roy Lee Marsee on Feb. 5, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana; he preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2015.
She is survived by her children: Janet Highley of Minster, Robert (Joan) Marsee of New London, Connecticut, and DeWayne (Billie) Marsee of St. Marys.
She is survived by step-son Roy Lee (Barbara) Richards of Nottingham, England, and son-in-law Terry Sauve of Simi Valley, California. She is survived by brother Herbert (Ginger) Brown of Van Wert; sisters-in-law Barbara Brown and Betty Brown, both of Van Wert, Emma Cain of Pensacola, Florida, and Carolyn (Rolley) Custer of Homosassa, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Sue Sauve; grandson Lance Sauve; daughter-in-law Lee Marsee; siblings Lela Adelblue, Joseph Brown, Emmitt Brown, Arthur Brown, Buster Arnold Brown, Marcile Langwell, Raymond Brown, Leland Brown and Eugene Brown.
Dorothy attended school in Ohio City. She retired after 34 years of service at Goodyear St. Marys. She loved spending time with her large family and her many friends, and she enjoyed playing cards and camping. She took meticulous care of her home, and she was life member of American Legion Auxiliary 323. She was a member of the Wayne Street United Methodist Church in St. Marys.
Funeral rites will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, the Rev. Lynn Huffman, officiant. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from noon until the time of services on Tuesday.
Condolences may be sent to Dorothy's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 1, 2020