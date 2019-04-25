Dustan M. Purdy, 25, of St. Marys, died at 8:20 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born Sept. 16, 1993 in St. Marys, OH to Charles "Chuck" and Brenda (Snavley) Purdy.

He is survived by: three sons Damien Purdy, Dexter Purdy and Ryland Lee Purdy; parents Chuck and Brenda Purdy of St. Marys; sisters Jamie Ann (Roy Hatfield) Purdy of St. Marys and Jennifer Lebur of Illinois; brothers Brandon Purdy of Celina, Charles Purdy II of Delphos and Dave Purdy of Delphos and companion Ashley Lawson of Celina.

He was preceded in death by his: grandparents Floyd and Mary Purdy and Byron Snavley and LaDonna Snavley-Williamson.

He was a graduate of St.Marys Memorial High School (Class of 2012).

Dustan had worked at Radio Shack for a number of years. More recently, he had worked at area manufacturing plants through an employment agency.

Dustan enjoyed writing poetry, riding his skateboard and working with computers. More than anything else, he treasured the time spent with his sons.

Celebration of Life services are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to his family.