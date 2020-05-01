Edward P. Cordonnier, 70, of Celina, formerly of Russia, passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton due to complication of a stroke suffered on Easter Sunday.
He was born April 22, 1950 in Greenville to the late Paul & Rosemary (Glynn) Cordonnier. His mother survives in Sidney.
On April 17, 1971 he married Linda S. Berning in Minster. She survives in Celina. He is also survived by children: Casey (Stephanie) Cordonnier of New Bremen, Bryon (Araceli) Cordonnier of Mission, Texas; grandchildren: Lauren, Madison, Andrew and Joshua; brother and sisters: Kay (Ron) Borchers of Russia, Don (Barb) Cordonnier of Russia and Sandy (Heinz) Finkes of Piqua; and brothers-in-law, Larry (Janet) Berning of Minster and Tom (Peg) Berning of McCartyville.
He was preceded in death by his father and his in-laws, Ray and Lucille Berning.
Ed was a 1968 graduate of Russia High School. He was bricklayer for more than 40 years and started M.R. Phlipot Masonry and then was a superintendent of masonry for Ferguson Construction. He volunteered and was chief for the Russia Fire Department, was past president of the Russia Civic Association, was a member of Celina Moose and an avid boater. He was also a sports enthusiast and enjoyed Ohio State sports and NCAA basketball and watching his grandchildren play sports. Private family services will be held. Hogenkamp Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Russia Fire Department 113 North St., Russia, OH 45363. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader from May 1 to May 2, 2020.