Edward Cordonnier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward P. Cordonnier, 70, of Celina, formerly of Russia, passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton due to complication of a stroke suffered on Easter Sunday.
He was born April 22, 1950 in Greenville to the late Paul & Rosemary (Glynn) Cordonnier. His mother survives in Sidney.
On April 17, 1971 he married Linda S. Berning in Minster. She survives in Celina. He is also survived by children: Casey (Stephanie) Cordonnier of New Bremen, Bryon (Araceli) Cordonnier of Mission, Texas; grandchildren: Lauren, Madison, Andrew and Joshua; brother and sisters: Kay (Ron) Borchers of Russia, Don (Barb) Cordonnier of Russia and Sandy (Heinz) Finkes of Piqua; and brothers-in-law, Larry (Janet) Berning of Minster and Tom (Peg) Berning of McCartyville.
He was preceded in death by his father and his in-laws, Ray and Lucille Berning.
Ed was a 1968 graduate of Russia High School. He was bricklayer for more than 40 years and started M.R. Phlipot Masonry and then was a superintendent of masonry for Ferguson Construction. He volunteered and was chief for the Russia Fire Department, was past president of the Russia Civic Association, was a member of Celina Moose and an avid boater. He was also a sports enthusiast and enjoyed Ohio State sports and NCAA basketball and watching his grandchildren play sports. Private family services will be held. Hogenkamp Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Russia Fire Department 113 North St., Russia, OH 45363. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved