Edward Cordonnier
1950 - 2020
Edward P. Cordonnier, 70, of Celina, formerly of Russia, passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton due to complication of a stroke suffered on Easter Sunday.
He was born April 22, 1950 in Greenville to the late Paul & Rosemary (Glynn) Cordonnier. His mother survives in Sidney.
On April 17, 1971 he married Linda S. Berning in Minster. She survives in Celina. He is also survived by children: Casey (Stephanie) Cordonnier of New Bremen, Bryon (Araceli) Cordonnier of Mission, Texas; grandchildren: Lauren, Madison, Andrew and Joshua; brother and sisters: Kay (Ron) Borchers of Russia, Don (Barb) Cordonnier of Russia and Sandy (Heinz) Finkes of Piqua; and brothers-in-law, Larry (Janet) Berning of Minster and Tom (Peg) Berning of McCartyville.
He was preceded in death by his father and his in-laws, Ray and Lucille Berning.
Ed was a 1968 graduate of Russia High School. He was bricklayer for more than 40 years and started M.R. Phlipot Masonry and then was a superintendent of masonry for Ferguson Construction. He volunteered and was chief for the Russia Fire Department, was past president of the Russia Civic Association, was a member of Celina Moose and an avid boater. He was also a sports enthusiast and enjoyed Ohio State sports and NCAA basketball and watching his grandchildren play sports. Private family services will be held. Hogenkamp Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Russia Fire Department 113 North St., Russia, OH 45363. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.

Published in The Evening Leader from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
N. J. Hogenkamp Sons - Russia - Russia
555 South Liberty Street
Russia, OH 45363
937-526-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will always remember the grin and wondering what is Ed up to now ! Peace and HUGS to the family !
James Millhouse
Coworker
We are truly sorry for you loss. Our sympathy and prayers to the whole family
Wanda Laughman
Acquaintance
My sympathy and prayers to Eds Mother, Rose, his wife and children. I worked with Rose at Clopay! Love ❤ and


Lois Poly
Coworker
We send our deepest sympathy to Linda and family and the Cordonnier and Bernini families. Ed was a kind man, and will be missed.
Ken and Mary Jo Voisard
Deepest sympathies for Ed's family. He was a wonderful man and will be sorely missed.
Doug Fortkamp
Coworker
RIP Ed. Prayers for the family.
Theresa Mathews
Classmate
Deepest sympathy to all the family
Mike & Tina Glaser
Friend
Ed was a great man in how he treated people. Always had a smile on his face and great sense of humor. We will miss him dearly. Our sympathy to Linda and family.
Bill CORDONNIER
our sympathy and condolences to the family, and friends.
dale and rose marchal
Family
I'm so very sorry for your loss Linda....Ed will be in my prayers
Daniel Cordonnier
Family
To Linda and family and all the Cordonniers, I am so saddened to hear of Eds passing. May you find peace in all the wonderful memories you have. Please accept my sincere sympathy.
Kay Wendeln
Friend
Linda and Family: We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Ed was certainly fun to be with! Our deepest sympathy to all of you.
Karen & Jim Raterman
Friend
We extend our sympathy to you Linda and your entire family. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time.
Dick and Rita Kueterman
Family
With tears in my eyes and whole lot of good memories i view the passing of Ed. I was blessed to have coached big Ed my first year of teaching. Later I worked with and considered him a friend. Rest in Peace big guy your work here was well done.
Roger Eckenwiler
Friend
Hugs and Prayers to the Cordonnier family during this difficult time.
Dina and Jim Marchal
Acquaintance
Rip Ed ...respects to Rosie (always kind and smiling) and rest of family .. red mustang comes to mind ...I think they have them in heaven
Jake Monnier
Friend
Our sympathy
Judy and Tony Monnin
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May you rest in peace Ed.
Yvonne Baldwin
Classmate
Ed you were always a delight to bump into up at the lake, Paul is waiting with open arms! our deepest sympathy!
Greg and Carol Borchers
Friend
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family. Jim and Pam Hite.
Jim and Pam Hite
Friend
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time
Jim & Janet Billenstein
Family
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Schmiesing
Family
Our heartfelt sympathy to you Linda, Casey, and Bryon. Ed was just a good guy. Always friendly and always so kind. Prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time. God Bless.
Ron and Laura Simon
Dear Linda and family. We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Praying for Gods peace for all of you✝
Janice Tebbe
Family
Prayers for the family.
Steve Partington
Friend
So , so sorry for the loss of your loved one. Ed was our oldest nephew in the Cordonnier family. He was a kind hard working man. Will be missed by many. RIP Ed.
Augie & Barb Cordonnier
Family
RIP Ed. Are thoughts and prayers are with all of you
Vern and MaryAnn Bohman
Friend
Deepest sympathy and condolences to the family
Rest in peace Ed and Godspeed to those with waiting arms above
Bill Brandewie
Coworker
Please accept our most sincere sympathy. We know your hearts are broken and you will miss him. May he rest in peace with all of those he loved who have gone before him.
Virg and Lucy Fullenkamp
Family
Ed was fine friend and a great cousin. I remember playing baseball and basketball with Ed at our home many times. Rest in peace ole boy!!!!
Stephen Monnin
Friend
Linda and family, So sorry for your loss. Ed was a classmate of mine and also basketball teammate. Prayers for you and your family.
Steve & Bonnie York
Classmate
Cindy &Ed Grogean
Family
I always had a special place in my heart for Ed. A special classmate and a friend who also grew up on Borchers Street. Rest in Peace Ed and our sympathies to all of the family.
Linda & Allie Cordonnier
Classmate
Linda and family. So sorry for your loss. We are praying and thinking of you all.
Renee & Don Zumberger
RENEE Zumberger
Family
Our sincere sympathy to you Linda, Casey and Bryon and all the Cordonniers and Bernings. May the memories of Ed bring you peace and joy during this difficult time. God Bless.
Mike and Joan Bergman
RIP cousin Ed. You and Linda were always so very kind to our family when we were out on the lake. For that, we are forever grateful. Linda, Casey,Bryon and families, know that you have our sincere sympathy.
Lori Homan
Family
Miss those days in Dayton and Apt. C. See you later!!
Phil Gasson
Friend
Our thoughts and prayers are with at this difficult time.
Diane and Denny Hoying
Linda and family. So saddened to hear of Ed's death. Prayers being sent.

Karen and Dale Topp
Karen & Dale Topp
The memories of Uncle Ed will not be forgotten
Chad, Gail & Matthew Berning
Family
