Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
(419) 629-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Dicke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Dicke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Dicke Obituary
Edward F.H. Dicke, 77, of Minster, died on Saturday, March 21 at 4:45 a.m. at the Heritage Center in Minster where he had resided for the past few months.
He was born on March 18, 1943 in Celina, the son of the late Louis H. and Viola W. (Fricke) Dicke.
On May 2, 1970, he married Shirley A. Kyburz, who died on Feb. 27, 2015.
Surviving are his sons Edward Dicke, Jr. and Jay Dicke, both of Minster, and a brother Earl (Emma) Dicke of New Bremen.
Along with his parents and wife, Edward was preceded in death by a son Jan Dicke and two sisters, Dorothy A.M. Koeper and Beverly A.L. Dicke.
Ed had been a lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. He had attended a one-room school house and later New Bremen Schools.
Over the years he worked at the former Bremco Mills of New Bremen, the Auglaize County Fairgrounds and retired from the Village of New Bremen where he worked in the Street Department.
In his spare time, he enjoyed going to county fairs and attending many goat shows. He spent long hours breaking in young goat kids, getting them trained for show. He enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk and Hee Haw on television and doing his part in tending the family garden.
Due to current restrictions on mass gatherings, public services have been postponed until a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Ed can be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 119 N. Franklin Street, New Bremen, Ohio 45869.
The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -