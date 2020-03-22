|
|
Edward F.H. Dicke, 77, of Minster, died on Saturday, March 21 at 4:45 a.m. at the Heritage Center in Minster where he had resided for the past few months.
He was born on March 18, 1943 in Celina, the son of the late Louis H. and Viola W. (Fricke) Dicke.
On May 2, 1970, he married Shirley A. Kyburz, who died on Feb. 27, 2015.
Surviving are his sons Edward Dicke, Jr. and Jay Dicke, both of Minster, and a brother Earl (Emma) Dicke of New Bremen.
Along with his parents and wife, Edward was preceded in death by a son Jan Dicke and two sisters, Dorothy A.M. Koeper and Beverly A.L. Dicke.
Ed had been a lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. He had attended a one-room school house and later New Bremen Schools.
Over the years he worked at the former Bremco Mills of New Bremen, the Auglaize County Fairgrounds and retired from the Village of New Bremen where he worked in the Street Department.
In his spare time, he enjoyed going to county fairs and attending many goat shows. He spent long hours breaking in young goat kids, getting them trained for show. He enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk and Hee Haw on television and doing his part in tending the family garden.
Due to current restrictions on mass gatherings, public services have been postponed until a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Ed can be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 119 N. Franklin Street, New Bremen, Ohio 45869.
The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 23, 2020