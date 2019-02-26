Edward G. Koetter, 82, of St. Marys, died at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

He was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Minster, the son of Fred and Gertrude (Kimble) Koetter.

He is survived by his children: Allen Koetter of St. Marys, Paula (Mike) Winget of Somerset, Kentucky, Chris Koetter of St. Marys and Michael Koetter of Newark, California.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Abigail Kesler, Andrew Earhart, Rachael Horton, Joshua Schmehl and Dustin Schmehl. Also surviving is a sister, Theresa Leicht of Porter, Indiana.

He is survived by his former wife, Laneta Freewalt Koetter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Joseph Anthony Koetter; by his siblings: Cathrine Labato, Bernard Koetter, Dorothy O'Hearn, Larry Koetter, Irene O'Reilly, Fred Koetter, Leo Koetter and Albert Koetter.

Edward was a retired saw operator at Midmark Corporation. He was a member of Eagles' Lodge 767 and he enjoyed gardening and dancing. In earlier years he played baseball and was a great first baseman. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.

Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, Deacon Martin Brown, officiant. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Glynnwood.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to Ed's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.