Edward Voisard

Edward J. Voisard, 90, of St. Marys, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.

He was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Dayton, the son of William and Viola (Watren) Voisard.

He married Patricia Cianciolo on May 3, 1952; she preceded him in death on Dec. 8, 2013.

He is survived by his six children: Victoria (Jim Garrett) Voisard of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, James (Barbara) Voisard of West Manchester, Deborah (Pat) Denney of St. Marys, Thomas (Kristi) Voisard of Faucett, Missouri, Robert (Karen) Voisard of Cincinnati and David (Sherry) Voisard of St. Marys. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by two sisters: Clara Jane Kayser of Lima and Ruthann Voisard of Lima.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Marlene Voisard and brothers-in-law Dale King and John Kayser.

Ed grew up in Russia and graduated from Russia High School in 1948. He served as a staff sergeant, U.S. Air Force, 47th Bombardment Wing, during the Korean conflict. He attended Northwest Missouri Teachers' College.

He retired after 41 years of service at Goodyear Tire and Rubber, St. Marys.

Ed started the next chapter of his life after retirement. He dedicated his life to serving others and was active in many organizations and causes, including: Boy Scouts of America district commissioner, Little League coach, American Legion Post No. 323 past commander, American Legion of Ohio State commander, Auglaize County Veterans' Service Commission, United Way of Auglaize County and Buckeye Boys' State.

He received many honors for his commitment to community: Buckeye Boys' State Hall of Fame, the St. Marys Builder of Brides Award, the Goodyear Spirit Award, Legionnaire of the Year, American Legion Department Commander of the Year and the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

He was extremely active in the work of the American Red Cross and responded to 26 national disasters to provide relief to victims, including the crash of Flight 800 and also the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. He served in New York City for several weeks following the attack.

He received the highest honor bestowed on Red Cross volunteers, the Clara Barton Award. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 323 and Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.

Ed went to emergency medical technician school and worked for many years with Grand Lake Medical Transport, transferring patients to other hospitals for treatment.

He was a longtime employee at Miller Funeral Homes, serving as funeral staff. He will be fondly remembered by many families for his formal United States flag presentation at funerals. He also cared for the horses and drove the horse-drawn hearse at Miller Funeral Homes.

Ed will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his dedication to his family and work and for his faith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, the Rev. Alex Witt, celebrant. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to the American Legion Post No. 323 Scholarship Fund.

Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

