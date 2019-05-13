Edythe Triplett Burden, 82, of St. Marys, died at 9:09 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Vancrest of St. Marys.

She was born Sept. 12, 1936, in Hollybush, Kentucky, the daughter of Garlie and Margaret (Jacobs) Triplett.

She married Bill Burden, Sr. on March 9, 1957; he preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2009.

She is survived by her children: Bill Burden, Jr. of Columbus and Angela Burden of St. Marys.

She is also survived by her siblings: Mavis Thornsberry of Hollybush, Kentucky; Elsie Pennington of Cincinnati; Wanda Sammons of Hazard, Kentucky; Doris Martin of Puncheon, Kentucky; Allie Hall of Quincy, Kentucky; Ella Mae Tuttle of St. Marys; Joyce Triplett of Hollybush, Kentucky and Karen Delph of Hurricane, West Virginia.

Edythe was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and by her brothers, Jeff Triplett and Jimmy Triplett.

She was a homemaker and had also worked at Hayes-Albion Corporation in Spencerville. She was a great cook and for many years baked the pies for the Orchard Tree Restaurant in St. Marys.

She was Baptist by faith. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, the Rev. Bob Sweeney, officiant. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to State of the Heart Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to Edythe's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on May 14, 2019