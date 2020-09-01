Elaine Anderson, 75, of St. Marys, died at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Kindred Hospital, Lima.
She was born Aug. 7, 1945, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of John and Ella (Harris) Keele.
She was formerly married to Ronald Anderson.
She is survived by her three sons: Brett Anderson of Piqua, Craig Anderson of Troy and Kipp Anderson of Columbus. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Erica Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Taylor Anderson and Jillian Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by her siblings Naomi Braswell and Lowell Dean Harris and by her former husband, Ronald Anderson.
Elaine was a homemaker and for many years cleaned homes professionally. She loved cooking, sewing and crafting ceramics.
Private graveside funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys, Rev. Bob Sweeney, officiant.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Elaine's funeral arrangements and condolences may be sent to her family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.