1/1
Elaine Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Anderson, 75, of St. Marys, died at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Kindred Hospital, Lima.
She was born Aug. 7, 1945, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of John and Ella (Harris) Keele.
She was formerly married to Ronald Anderson.
She is survived by her three sons: Brett Anderson of Piqua, Craig Anderson of Troy and Kipp Anderson of Columbus. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Erica Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Taylor Anderson and Jillian Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by her siblings Naomi Braswell and Lowell Dean Harris and by her former husband, Ronald Anderson.
Elaine was a homemaker and for many years cleaned homes professionally. She loved cooking, sewing and crafting ceramics.
Private graveside funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys, Rev. Bob Sweeney, officiant. 
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Elaine's funeral arrangements and condolences may be sent to her family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved