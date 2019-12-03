|
Eldred Calvin (Cal) Elshoff, 91, died Nov, 7.
Cal was born July 18, 1928, in New Knoxville to Floranz and Esther (Huckeriede) Elshoff.
He was a 1946 graduate of New Knoxville High School, where he played baseball and basketball. He graduated from University of Cincinnati in 1952 with a bachelor of science degree in architecture.
Cal married Irene Molnar at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bellaire, in 1952, and she preceded him in death March 4.
He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, and he was awarded a Bronze Star.
After living in Cincinnati, Cal moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, and converted to Catholicism.
An employee of US Gypsum, he was transferred to La Cañada Flintridge, California, where he settled and raised five children. He worked for Anning-Johnson Company before founding Design Materials, Inc. in 1976.
He practiced his Catholic faith as a choir member, lector, CCD teacher, Eucharistic Minister, Minister to the Sick and as a member of the Pastor's Advisory Committee.
Cal was very active in St. Francis High School Boosters, Sierra International, as Director of La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce, President of the La Cañada Junior All-American Football Association and as a member of the La Cañada Flintridge Junior Baseball program, the American Association of Woodturners and the Glendale Woodturners Guild.
He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Marisa Lupica, on Oct. 16, 2004.
Cal is survived by a brother, Mack Elshoff; sons Fr. Mathew Elshoff OFM Cap. and Drew (Lisa) Elshoff; three daughters, Cindy (Anthony) Lupica, Heather (Matthew) Boensel, and Jennifer (Chris) Kirk; sisters-in-law Lea Elshoff, Rosemarie Molnar and Margaret Magnan; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and other extended family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Bede The Venerable Church, 215 Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada Flintridge, California.
Internment will follow at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cabot & Sons, Pasadena, California.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 3, 2019