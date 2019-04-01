Elizabeth Humphrey, 74, of St. Marys, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her residence.

She was born May 5, 1944 in Denver, Colorado to Doyle George and Delores Elizabeth (Akins) Turley.

She is survived by her daughter Angel (Donald) Ring of St. Marys; grandson Dakota Humphrey of St. Marys; sisters-in-law Joan Meadows of St. Marys and Birdie "Susie" (Arthur) Corwin of Fort Wayne, Indiana as well as several nieces and nephews in the area.

She was preceded in death by her parents Doyle and Delores Turley; husband Lee Humphrey (AKA Paul Meadows); son Robert Humphrey; other extended family members and companion Steve Sauer.

She had worked as a certified nursing assistant at the Valley Nursing Home and Wapakoneta Manor.

She enjoyed supporting the Cincinnati Reds and all sports teams from the Ohio State University.

Rites are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road with the Rev. Judy Baker, officiating.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 2, 2019