|
|
Elsie May Good, 87, of St. Marys, died 10:15 p.m. Monday, March 23 at Grande Lake Health Care Center, St. Marys.
She was born May 2, 1932, in Santa Fe, the daughter of Leroy and Susie (Cummins) Focht.
She is survived by her sons Carl Good of Bellefontaine, Bill Good of Galion, Edwin Good of Ironton and Bill Daughtery of Urbana; daughtersTammy Kurpa of Bristol, Pennsylvania, Tina Daughtery of McClure and Deborah (Chris) Staley of St. Marys; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Linda (Dick) Kuck of Tennesee, Sue Ann Fritz of Oregon, Bill Foght of Spencerville, Darlene (Ed) Croft of Michigan and Gene Focht of Kansas.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Marcella Humphries, son Earl Good and by siblings Velma Mort, Ronnie Focht, Amanda Daughtery, Tony Daughtery and Rick Daughtery.
Elsie was a homemaker. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and spending time with her family.
Private family funeral rites will be held at a later date.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, is entrusted with Elsie's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 27, 2020