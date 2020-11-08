Eric Imwalle, 69, of St. Marys, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 26, 1951 in Celina, to the late Richard and Martha (Toben) Imwalle-Scherer. On Oct. 30, 1976, Eric married Gwen (Sawmiller) Imwalle, who survives at their residence in St. Marys.
Eric adored his family. He is survived by his wife, Gwen Imwalle of St. Marys; his four children: Ann Monbeck of St. Marys, Ryan (Megan) Imwalle of Mendon, Ashley Waterman of St. Marys and Kyle (Kyla) Imwalle of Mansfield. Eric loved spending time with his five grandchildren, with one additional grandchild joining the family in a few months: Caleb and Carter Monbeck, Allison and Grayson Imwalle and Jack Waterman. Eric came from a large family with siblings: Sondra (Bob) Bernardi, Allen (Karen) Imwalle, Cindy (Stan) Steinke, Rick (Tori) Imwalle, Kim Imwalle, Holly (Mike) Kurtz, Tammy Imwalle, Scott (Jemma) Imwalle and step-siblings: Mary (Keith) Jenkins and Rick (Melissa) Scherer.
He was preceded in death by one brother, David Imwalle. Eric is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Eric was a 1969 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. Eric proudly served the United States in the Army, being drafted during the Vietnam War era. Eric retired as a welder from Parker Hannifin in St. Marys after 27-plus years of employment.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys and the American Legion Post No. 323 in St. Marys.
Most important to Eric was his family, having a large interest in his grandchildren; he loved spending time with all of them and will be deeply missed by all. Eric also enjoyed cars, racing, football and was active in the 4-H, extending that interest to his children.
Visitation hours will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m to noon at Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys. Funeral service will immediately follow visiting hours at noon with Deacon Marty Brown officiating. Internment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, St. Marys.
Attendees are required to follow social distancing and guidelines dictated by the Ohio Department of Health, due to the national concerns of COVID-19. Masks are required by attendees at the visitation and funeral.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer.
Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina and St. Marys are honored to care for Eric and his family. To pay respects and to leave online condolences or memories, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com.