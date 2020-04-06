Home

Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
(419) 629-2147
Eric Kuenning Obituary
Eric A. Kuenning, 62 of Westerville, formerly of New Bremen, died at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 5, at the Buckeye Trace Nursing Center in Westerville. He was born on June 7, 1957, the son of the late Robert E., Sr. and Mai Beaven (Beall) Kuenning.
Surviving are his siblings: Virginia Kuenning of St. Marys and Mark (Kymberly) Kuenning of Cincinnati.
Along with his parents Eric was preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Kuenning, Jr.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date and inurnment will take place in the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen.
The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist the Kuenning family and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 7, 2020
