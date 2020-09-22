Erin Rammel

Erin C. Rammel, 35, of rural New Bremen died at 8:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 22, 1985 in St. Marys to Keith and Kathryn (Henschen) Manbeck.
On July 1, 2006, she married Joseph M. Rammel, who survives.
She is also survived by: son Jackson Rammel, 12; daughters Harper Rammel, 10, and Brynn Rammel, 5, all at home; father Keith (Carrie) Manbeck of New Knoxville; mother Kathryn Manbeck of New Bremen; brother Cody (Katie) Manbeck of New Bremen; stepbrother Kyle (Tasha) Denney of St. Marys, stepsister Ashley (Curt) Behr of St. Marys; parents-in-law Thomas and Pamela Rammel of New Bremen; grandmothers Janet Manbeck of New Bremen and Peggy Henschen of New Bremen; grandparents-in-law Donald (Linda) Johnson, Sr. of St. Marys and Wynette Mase of New Bremen; brothers-in-law: Paul (Kylie) Rammel of New Bremen, Tim (Ashley) Rammel of St. Marys and Sam (Beth) Rammel of St. Marys and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by: grandfathers Alfred Manbeck and Kenneth Henschen and grandparents-in-law Maurice and Joan Rammel.
She was a graduate of New Bremen High School, Class of 2003. She had been employed as a bookkeeper at Capabilities in St. Marys and the Auglaize/Mercer YMCA, where she was an instructor for the REFIT exercise class. She also had been a lifeguard and swimming instructor for many years at both the YMCA and the village of New Bremen pool.
She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
Family came first for Erin. She loved being a wife and mother and fought a long, difficult battle to stay with them as long as humanly possible.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with the Rev. Alexander Witt, celebrant. Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery in St. Marys. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to a fund to be established for the education of her children.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.
The Rammel family wishes to express their deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they received from the community during Erin's illness. It will never be forgotten!