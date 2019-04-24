ERMA M. MEYER, 96, of New Knoxville, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 12:05 a.m. at the Vancrest of St. Marys. She was born on Dec. 15, 1922 in Columbus Grove, the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Velma M. (Vandemark) Holt. On Oct. 5, 1946 she married Dale C. Meyer, who died on April 23, 1996.

Surviving is a daughter-in-law Karen Meyer of New Bremen; her grandchildren Amy (Josh) Opperman of New Bremen, John (Christina) Meyer of Dayton, David (Kimberly) Meyer of New Knoxville and her great-grandchildren: Logan, Megan, Taylor, Alayna, Adalee, Lizzy, Tempe and Emi.

Along with her parents and husband, Erma was preceded in death by her sons Kenneth Meyer, John Meyer and William Meyer and her siblings Virgil Holt, Donald Holt, Carl Holt, Mary Kidd and Wayne Holt.

Erma was a 1941 graduate of Columbus Grove High School and she was a long-time member of the First Church of New Knoxville. She was a homemaker and an essential part of life on the farm outside of New Knoxville. She also was a substitute mail carrier for the New Knoxville Post Office. In her spare time, she loved to be with her family and attend the various activities that they were involved with, and she especially loved to spend time with her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time for her friends and was part of an active Bridge club for many years.

Funeral Services will be held on at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the First Church of New Knoxville, with the Rev. Joel Bucklin officiating. Interment will follow in the Pilger Ruhe Cemetery of New Knoxville. Calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions in memory of Erma can be made to First Church Memorial Fund. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com. Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 25, 2019