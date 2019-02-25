Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Ernest Cook Obituary
Ernest "Ernie" Cook, 99, of St. Marys, died at 2:56 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.
He was born April 18, 1919, in Auglaize County, the son of Ralph and Elsie (Boyer) Cook.
He married June Walther on Nov. 1, 1941 and she preceded him in death in 2017.
He is survived by her two daughters: Elaine (Jim) Judy of Tipp City and Jane (Martin) McIntire of Delaware, Ohio; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great grandchildren and his sister, Mary Lepper of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; by his sister, Mildred Schlenker and his brother, Carl Cook.
Ernie graduated from Buckland High School in 1936. He served in the US Army during WWII.
He retired from Crown Equipment Corporation. In earlier years he had worked at the St. Marys Feed and Grain Company, and he was a lifelong farmer.
Ernie was a great gardener and was famous for his tomatoes and cucumbers. He also enjoyed boating, making stained glass creations and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Bethlehem Christian Union Church.
Funeral rites will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Bethlehem Christian Union Church, Pastor Kent Place, officiant. Burial will follow at Buckland Cemetery.
Friends may call from from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the church, where memorial gifts may be given to either the church of the Otterbein Benevolent Fund.
Ernie's funeral arrangements are in the care of Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
