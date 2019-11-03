Home

Esther Green Obituary
Esther M. Green, 99, of Celina, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Briarwood Village in Coldwater.
She was born on March 13, 1920 in Van Wert County to the late William G. and Cora (Rupert) Jones.
She married Chester C. Green on July 31, 1944 and he preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 1983.
Surviving are her children, Loretta J. Scott, Hicksville, and Ruth A. (Dwayne) Hoenie, Celina; five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death was an infant son, Thomas C. Green; six brothers, Gordon, Olen, Homer, Dewitt, Joseph, and James Stanley Jones; and two sisters, Lucille Rabe and Ruth L. Lowman.
Esther was a 1938 graduate of Mendon- Union High School. She was homemaker and also had various jobs throughout her life. She was a member of Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Montezuma.
Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. on Thursday at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina with Rev. Diane Mendelson officiating; where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Swamp College Cemetery in Celina.
Memorials can be made to Grand Lake United Methodist Church, 40 S. High St., Montezuma and/or State of the Heart Hospice, 230 W. Main St., Coldwater.
To share memories with the family, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 4, 2019
