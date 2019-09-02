|
Esther V. (Poeppelman) Hoelscher, 95, of Vera Street, Newport, passed away of natural causes Thursday afternoon, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster. She was born February 29, 1924, in Minster, to the late Bernard and Alice (Gariety) Poeppelman. On Jan. 5, 1946, at the former St. Patrick Church in St. Patrick, Esther married Conrad C. Hoelscher who preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 1978.
Surviving are four of five children and their spouses: David (Sandra) Hoelscher of Fort Loramie, Steven (Carolyn) Hoelscher of Fort Loramie, Alice (David) Gossette of New Bremen and Conrad (Cynthia) Hoelscher of Versailles; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; one sister, Edna (Cliff) Wise of St. Marys; a step sister, Jeniveve Voisard of Russia and a sister-in-law, Eileen Poeppelman of Minster. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her son Kenneth Hoelscher; grandson, Zachery Gossette; four siblings and their spouses: Bernadine (Tom) Froning, Ruth (Albert) Hoelscher, Lester Poeppelman and Alvin (Martha) Poeppelman; three step-sisters and their spouses, Dorothy (Urban) "Windy" Gaier, Margaret Hoelscher and Hilda (Clarence) Siegel as well as brothers and sisters-in-law: Tom Froning, Carl Voisard, Christine (Bill) O'Reilly, William Hoelscher, Lawrence (Thelma) Hoelscher, Robert (Violet) Hoelscher, Mary Magoto, Thomas (Emma) Hoelscher and Dorothy Isaacs.
Esther was a 1942 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where she had been a prayer line volunteer and an Apostleship of Prayer Promoter. She also belonged to the Versailles Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. Esther had been a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed dancing, playing bingo, scratch off's and chewing gum. She was also talented with arts and crafts. She often managed a craft stand at the Sidney farmer's market.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Newport with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Fort Loramie. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be dedicated to memorial masses or . Private condolences may be expressed at GehretFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Sept. 3, 2019