Eugene Crager
Eugene Crager, 54, of Spencerville, died at 8:39 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born March 2, 1966, in St. Marys, the son of David and Sylvia (Gibson) Crager.
He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Crager of Spencerville and brother, Jack Crager of Spencerville.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Eugene was a  1984 graduate of Spencerville High School. He had been employed at Flexible Foam Corporation. He attended the Garden of Love Old Regular Baptist Church in St. Marys. He enjoyed fishing and attending races at Limaland Speedway.
Funeral rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Garden of Love Old Regular Baptist Church, Glynwood-New Knoxville Road, St. Marys, Rev. Gary Mosley and Rev. Billy Mosley, officiants. Burial will be in the Gibson-Mosley Cemetery in Garner, Kentucky.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Eugene's funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to Eugene's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net. All visitors to the church are required to wear a mask and socially distance in accordance with the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
NOV
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Garden of Love Old Regular Baptist Church
NOV
6
Funeral
11:00 AM
Garden of Love Old Regular Baptist Church
