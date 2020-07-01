Eulalia Schweitzer

Eulalia M. Schweitzer, 96, of rural Wapakoneta, died at 3 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys. She was born June 19, 1924, in St. Marys, the daughter of Joseph and Lenora (Hirsch) Wachauf, who preceded her in death.On Aug. 5, 1947, she married Wilbur J. Schweitzer and he died on July 27, 2012.Survivors include children: Barbara (Robert) Prueter of New Knoxville and Ronald J. (Lynn) Schweitzer of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren: Mark Prueter, Sarah (Jason) Horner, Ann Schweitzer and Nathaniel Schweitzer; a great-granddaughter, Stella, and a sister-in-law, Ursula Wachauf of Cridersville.In addition to her parents and husband Wilbur, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Helen Thornberry, Emil Wachauf and Raymond Wachauf.Eulalia was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Rhine. Eulalia was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She enjoyed gardening.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Rhine, with Rev. Jedidiah Tritle officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. John Cemetery, Fryburg. The family will receive family and friends from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Long & Folk Chapel of Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 13 S. Blackhoof St., Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church Improvement Fund. Condolences may be expressed at