1/1
Eulalia Schweitzer
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eulalia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eulalia M. Schweitzer, 96, of rural Wapakoneta, died at 3 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys. She was born June 19, 1924, in St. Marys, the daughter of Joseph and Lenora (Hirsch) Wachauf, who preceded her in death.
On Aug. 5, 1947, she married Wilbur J. Schweitzer and he died on July 27, 2012.
Survivors include children: Barbara (Robert) Prueter of New Knoxville and Ronald J. (Lynn) Schweitzer of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren: Mark Prueter, Sarah (Jason) Horner, Ann Schweitzer and Nathaniel Schweitzer; a great-granddaughter, Stella, and a sister-in-law, Ursula Wachauf of Cridersville.
In addition to her parents and husband Wilbur, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Helen Thornberry, Emil Wachauf and Raymond Wachauf.
Eulalia was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Rhine. Eulalia was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She enjoyed gardening.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Rhine, with Rev. Jedidiah Tritle officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. John Cemetery, Fryburg. The family will receive family and friends from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Long & Folk Chapel of Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 13 S. Blackhoof St., Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church Improvement Fund. Condolences may be expressed at
EleyFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Long & Folk Chapel Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Long & Folk Chapel Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
13 S. Blackhoof St.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-8188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved