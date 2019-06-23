Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Teague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Teague

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Teague Obituary
Evelyn Teague, 84, of St. Marys, died at 4:42 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.
She was born Aug. 15, 1934 in Bell County, Kentucky to Elvin and Mary (Adkins) Orick.
On Oct. 2, 1952 in Jonesville, Virginia, she married Hewil Teague, who died July 6, 2016.
Survivors include: Son Robert (Kathie) Teague of New Bremen; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: parents Elvin and Mary Orick; husband Hewil Teague; daughters Merlyn Teague and Carolyn Lawson and numerous brothers and sisters
She was a retired production employee from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys.
Private family services will be held, with burial to follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.
Condolences may be expressed to her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now