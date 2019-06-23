|
|
Evelyn Teague, 84, of St. Marys, died at 4:42 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.
She was born Aug. 15, 1934 in Bell County, Kentucky to Elvin and Mary (Adkins) Orick.
On Oct. 2, 1952 in Jonesville, Virginia, she married Hewil Teague, who died July 6, 2016.
Survivors include: Son Robert (Kathie) Teague of New Bremen; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: parents Elvin and Mary Orick; husband Hewil Teague; daughters Merlyn Teague and Carolyn Lawson and numerous brothers and sisters
She was a retired production employee from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys.
Private family services will be held, with burial to follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.
Condolences may be expressed to her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on June 24, 2019