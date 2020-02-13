Home

Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Evonne Stechschulte
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Minster, OH
Evonne G Stechschulte


1931 - 2020
Evonne G Stechschulte Obituary
On Feb. 13, 2020, Evonne G. Stechschulte passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was born July 13, 1931 to Urban and Neoma Wetzel. She married James A. Stechschulte on May 30, 1953 and spent 57 years as his loving wife. He preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 2010.
As a lifelong Minster native, Evonne was the loving and devoted mother of nine children, 30 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed and is survived by her children, Lisa Stechschulte, Columbus; Jean (Mike) Bazeley, Cincinnati; John (Nann) Stechschulte, Minster; Julie (Tim) Trushaw, Dothan, Alabama; Ann (Steve) Gruber, Minster; Ken (Kathleen) Stechschulte, Kettering; the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, St. Marys; Carolyn (Joseph) Trauth, Cincinnati; Marie (Jason) Fightmaster, Cincinnati. Surviving siblings include Mary (George) Brown, Minster; Margaret (John) Slonkosky, Minster; Phil (Darlene) Wetzel, Dayton; and David (Barb) Wetzel, Jacksonville, Florida.
Deceased are seven siblings, Leonard Wetzel, John Wetzel, Tom Wetzel, Theresa (Wetzel) Murnane, Bonnie (Wetzel) Schmieder, Gene Wetzel, Sam Wetzel, and Patricia (Wetzel) Young.
Evonne was a dedicated wife and mother who treasured her children and grandchildren, first and foremost. She will leave a legacy of faith, family, and a zest for life. Her joyful and fun-loving personality helped her make friends wherever she went. She loved music and dancing, sharing stories and a good joke at family gatherings on her outdoor patio.
As a lifetime member of St. Augustine Church, Evonne's faith was paramount throughout her life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at St. Augustine Church in Minster. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Minster-New Bremen Right to Life Junior Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 14, 2020
