Forest "Duane" Forlow, 75, of Celina passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on Nov. 4, 1943 in Celina to the late Forets O. and Carcella (Strabel) Forlow. On March 2, 202, he marries Candy (Vannette) Shinkle, who survives in Celina.
Also surviving are his children: Michael (Amy) Forlow and Nicole (Ted) Dicke; a stepdaughter; two grandsons; a step-grandson and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by a brother and two brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church in Celina/ Burial will follow in North Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professionals. Condolences may be shared at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 10, 2019
