Frances Anne Clune
Frances Anne Clune, 86, passed away peacefully on May 8, at Accel Nursing Home in Longmont, Colorado. She was born in Kenton to Katherine and Russell Harvey on Oct. 20, 1933. Anne spent her childhood in Mount Victory and attended Ohio Northern University where she received her bachelor's degree in elementary education. Her career as an elementary teacher spanned many decades, mostly in St. Marys. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and she will be missed by so many. In retirement, Anne enjoyed traveling to Florida with her husband Ernest Clune (now deceased) and to Colorado to be around her grandsons.
Anne is survived by her sister, Jane Davis; her two daughters, Kathy (John) Ault and Kelly Jo Taylor and her husband Matthew Morgan; by her grandson Alex (Abby) Ault and her great-granddaughter, Hadley, and her grandson, Stuart Ault.
In her honor, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org

Published in The Evening Leader from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
