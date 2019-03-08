Fred Puschel, 87, of 19190 Townline-Kossuth Road in rural St. Marys, died at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Vancrest of St. Marys.

He was born Aug. 16, 1931 in Deming, New Mexico to William and Anna (Silva) Puschel.

On April 21, 1951, at the St. Marys Nazarene parsonage, he married Deloris Fast, who died Jan. 7, 2009.

Survivors include his sons Larry (Leza) Puschel of St. Marys and Keith (Laura) Puschel of Celina; daughters Linda (Rickie) Hoffman of Celina and Karen (Gordon) Barcomb of Liverpool, Texas; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Anna Puschel; wife Deloris Puschel; granddaughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth Puschel; great-grandson Noah Wayne Hoffman and sisters Josephine Klinger and Grace Garman.

He was a graduate of the Buckland High School (Class of 1949).

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War.

Puschel retired a plumber and pipefitter for Union Local No. 275 in Lima. He had also worked at Kogge Plumbing and Heating Co. in St. Marys. In addition, he was a "gentleman farmer" for the majority of his life.

He was a long-time member of the First Church of the Nazarene in St. Marys.

An avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed supporting the Cincinnati Reds baseball and Cleveland Browns football teams.

Rites are scheduled to begin 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 390 Indiana Ave. in St. Marys, with the Rev. Tim Smith, officiating.

Military rites will follow the services, and burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys.

Condolences may be expressed to his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 9, 2019