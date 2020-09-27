1/
Fredrick Fritz Kohler
1943 - 2020
Fredrick L. "Fritz" Kohler, 77, of Wapakoneta went to heaven on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born on July 14, 1943 in Lima, to Louis and Helen (Knatz) Kohler who preceded him in death. On Feb. 8, 1964, he married Helen L. (Dick) Kohler and she survives.
Other survivors include daughters Mary Lou (Joel) Hume and Christine (Dwayne) Davis, both of Wapakoneta; four grandkids, Morgan (Nathan) Kuhlwein of Circleville, Andy (Keshia) Hume, Amy (Nate) Hager and Zach Davis, all of Wapakoneta; five great-grandkids: Sofia and Harper Hume, Layla and Emmy Kuhlwein and Nora Hager; sisters Kathy (Vincent) Wincelowicz of Evergreen, Colorado; Patty Kohler of Wapakoneta; Marty Kohler of Wapakoneta and Carolyn (Tom Patterman) Kohler of Mill Valley, California and multiple nieces and nephews.
Fritz was a lifelong farmer and began farming full-time at the age of 14 and would only allow Allis Chalmers and CAT equipment on his farm. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. He loved attending and working at the St. Joe Festival. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all their activities as they grew up. He loved ice cream, particularly from the Delphos Creamery. His laugh was contagious and he loved to make people laugh. 
He loved handing out round tuit's everywhere he went and was proud to be from the home town of Neil Armstrong. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, drag racing and everything MOPAR. He was especially a huge fan of Richard Petty.  He was a CYO basketball coach for 40-plus years, which was one of his passions along with attending Wapakoneta basketball games. He was also a FFA and 4-H supporter. He enjoyed collecting unique pencils and pens from places he had been for his grandchildren. He was also part of a bowling team for many, many years.
Private family services will be held at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Rev. Sean Wilson and Rev. Lynn Fox co-officiating. 
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society or the Victory Junction Camp. 
All contributions may be sent directly to Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 615 N. Dixie Highway, Wapakoneta, OH 45895.
The Kohler family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to handle the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at SchlosserFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Evening Leader from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 27, 2020
Fly with the Angels Fritz, you will be dearly missed. I will never forget my working on the farm with you when we were in school. Oh how many fun times we had while getting the work done. Then all the years we have worked with the church on building and grounds and all our work with the CYO. You will be missed my friend.
David Hassenauer
Friend
