|
|
|
Garner Derossett, age 85, of Sidney, passed away Monday at his daughter's residence in Sidney.
He was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Prestonburg, Kentucky, to McClellan and Nancy (Lafferty) Derossett.
Garner is survived by five daughters: Peggy Jo (Charles) Mantia of Carrabelle, Florida, Debra Derossett-Savage of Sidney, Teresa (Eric) Ditmer of Sidney, Tammy Derosset of Columbus and Kimberly Cummings of Anna; sister Goldie Branham of Jackson, Michigan; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral home in Celina, with Rev. Randy Christian officiating.
Burial will follow in Mendon Cemetery, Medon,
Friends may call from 4 to 7 .m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice at 1081 Farington Dr., Sidney, OH, 45365.
Condolences may be expressed at LehmanDzendzelFH.com
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 11, 2019