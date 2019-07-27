|
Gary A. Hague, 70, of St. Marys, died at 6:23 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Grande Lake Health Care Center.
He was born Dec. 5, 1948 in St. Marys to Clemens Allen and Mary Ellen (Lunz) Hague.
Survivors include his son Alan (Marites) Hague of St. Marys; grandson Joseph Hague of St. Marys; brother Perry Hague of West Melbourne, Florida and step-sisters Susan Quinn, Penelope Skipper and Patricia Grissom, all of Celina.
He was preceded in death by: father Clemens Hague; mother Mary Ellen Hague-Grissom; daughter Angela Hague; step-father James Grissom and step-sister Linda Grissom.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School.
A veteran, he served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.
He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys, where he was a machine operator in the banbury department for many years.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High Street, in St. Marys.
Burial, with military honors, will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Evening Leader on July 28, 2019