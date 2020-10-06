Gary Liming

Gary E. Liming, 73, a giant to all that loved him, passed peacefully on Sunday night, Oct. 4, surrounded by his family. As Gary said, he "felt a lot of love around the bed."
Gary was born in Dayton on Jan. 27, 1947. He met his future bride when he was just nine years old when his family stayed at their lake house in St. Marys. Childhood playmates over the years developed into a lifelong love.
He loved hunting, fishing and cherished his trips to Lake Erie to fish, relax and visit wineries. His trips to Florida and Colorado to visit his daughters and grandchildren were a major focus every year.
What he cherished most of all was time spent with his children and grandchildren. His hobbies also included golfing as he and Joann used to travel all over to play different golf courses. He enjoyed playing euchre with his in-laws, riding his motorcycles and making almost daily trips to the woods to check his trail cameras.
Gary had several careers – banking, truck-driving and self-employment until he found his true love – quarry foreman for Con-Ag for over 25 years.
Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joann, whom he married Sept. 13, 1969. Other survivors include his children, Shelley (Brian) Caskey of Fruita, Colorado; Andy (Terri) Liming of St. Marys; Kelli (Joe) Stirna of Riverview, Florida; Nick (Gina) Liming of Delphos and adopted son Thom (Amanda) Young of St. Marys. He has 18 grandchildren: Gabe and Daniel Caskey, Braedan (Sydney) Miller, Dalston, Keyton and Carson Liming, Taylor and Payton Grant, Riley (Jase) Green, Ethan, Jackson and Isabelle Stirna, Darcie and Liberty Liming, Lakin Stevenson, BJ Hutchison and Ian and Ryleigh Young. Gary is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Olivia, Brynn, Lennox and Weston Miller and Lesi Liming. He is also survived by 16 brothers and sisters-in-law along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Jim, Andy and Joey Liming, Nancy (Dave) Liette; parents Ervine and Mary Jane (Webster) Liming and father and mother-in-law Wilbert and Laurena (Siefring) Frilling.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, Rev. Alex Witt, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 8 pm. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Shriners Hospitals for Children
. In accordance with the mandate of the Ohio Department of Health, all visitors at the funeral home and church are required to wear a mask and socially distance.
Condolences may be sent to Gary's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.