Gene Lloyd Schoffner, 86, of Wapakoneta, was peacefully called home on Wednesday, July 22, at the Acres of Wapakoneta. He was born May 30, 1934, in Hardin County, the son of William and Goldie (McMillen) Schoffner, who preceded him in death, along with his brothers, Clarence and Donald.
Gene is survived by his wife, Ruth (Butler) Schoffner; children: Jody (Leo) Zisman of Woodland Hills, California, Russell (Becky) Schoffner of Wapakoneta, Melinda (Randall) Clark of New Bremen, Randy (Darla) Schoffner of Lima and Elaina Schoffner of Bluffton. Gene will also be lovingly missed by his grandchildren: Oscar (Sandy) Zisman, Hannah Zisman, Sarah Schoffner, Leah (Shawn) Feldner, Amy (Randall) Webb, Evan Schoffner, Abby Schoffner, Ryan (Chris) Clark, Robert Clark, Carlee Schoffner, Teddy McPheron, Tyler Oakley, Trevor Oakley, Taylor O'Connell and Johnny Oakley; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Gene was a 1952 graduate of Blume High School, Wapakoneta. He was deeply honored to serve his country as a flight engineer in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, Wichita Falls, Texas and Dayton. He was retired from the Schindler Elevator Corp. where he was a mechanical service professional.
Gene enjoyed flying and was proud to be a pilot. He had a passion for showing horses, farming, nature, riding motorcycles, listening to country music, being a 4-H advisor, fishing, baking pies and cakes, coaching Little League and spending time with his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be terribly missed.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. D. Lynn Fox officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post No. 8445. The family will receive family and friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until time of the service, Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
Due to current state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.