|
|
George D. Chiles, Jr., 91, of St. Marys, died at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at his residence.
He was born June 11, 1928 in St. Marys, to George D. and Daisy Alberta (Bridgman) Chiles, Sr.
On Nov. 18, 1950 at Richmond, Indiana, he married Harriet E. Hunsaker-Wynn, who died May 12, 2016.
Survivors include: seven daughters Sharon (David) Mautz of Maplewood, Susan (Don) Nuss of St. Marys, Beverly McGue of Cridersville, Barbara Davis of St. Marys, Kim (Alan) Esmonde of St. Marys, Phyllis Robinson of Lima and Kristina (Steve) Morris of Cridersville as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren
He was also preceded in death by: son-in-laws Harry McGue and John Davis; sisters Mable Chiles, Nellie Mae Schroerlucke, Lillie Drummond, LaVera Davenport, Ethel Pence, Opal Ziegler, Margaret Leugers and Beverly Chiles and brothers Vernon Chiles, Alva Chiles, Floyd Chiles, Nolan Chiles, Leo Chiles and Norman Chiles.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School.
George proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
He retired from the Baumfolder Corp. in Sidney, where he worked as a press operator and truck driver.
He was a member of Grace Missionary Church in Celina.
His favorite pastimes include church activities and spending time with his large extended family.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Missionary Church 510 Portland St. in Celina, with the Rev. Brett Sauder officiating. Military funeral honors will be presented following the services.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys.
Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Sept. 10, 2019